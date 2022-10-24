Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll

Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois.

Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the past few weeks. However, they move up after Texas and Louisville suffered upset losses.

Nebraska plays at #5 Wisconsin on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship.

