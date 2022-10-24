Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois.

Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the past few weeks. However, they move up after Texas and Louisville suffered upset losses.

There is a new No. 1!

After the @texasvolleyball loss to @CycloneVB and @Pitt_VB beating @LouisvilleVB, @Huskervball reclaims the top spot in the AVCA Div. I Coaches Poll. Nebraska, which has won 11 in a row, was No. 1 in the preseason poll.

Full poll: https://t.co/sF8N6ENn8Z pic.twitter.com/Cbw60fCRnC — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 24, 2022

Nebraska plays at #5 Wisconsin on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Championship.

