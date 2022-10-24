Lancaster County wildfires confined, public told to avoid area

(KOLN) - Lancaster County Emergency Management says as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the wildfires in Lancaster County are confined to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. Firefighters from 18 agencies are involved in the incident. They will be on scene throughout the night. The public is advised to avoid the area. Any displaced residents should not return home this evening.

The Monday morning media briefing at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will have a status update and additional information.

