Lancaster County wildfires confined, public told to avoid area

Lancaster County Emergency Management says as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the wildfires in Lancaster...
Lancaster County Emergency Management says as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the wildfires in Lancaster County are confined(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOLN) - Lancaster County Emergency Management says as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the wildfires in Lancaster County are confined to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. Firefighters from 18 agencies are involved in the incident. They will be on scene throughout the night. The public is advised to avoid the area. Any displaced residents should not return home this evening.

The Monday morning media briefing at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will have a status update and additional information.

Follow Emergency Management on Twitter at LancasterCoEMA and on Facebook at Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management, Lincoln, NE.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades,...
Coleman commits to Nebraska
NSAA Football
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday Night
Sunday-Monday Forecast: Weather “threats” Sunday night...quieter by Monday
A wildfire in Saline County kept crews busy Sunday afternoon and evening.
Saline County wildfire contained, no injuries
Norris School District
Norris School District will start 2 hours late Monday
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
Roca family packages 23,000 meals