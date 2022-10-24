Much cooler with less wind on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means much cooler temperatures across the state on Monday. It will be a bit breezy at times but not as windy as it was on Sunday. An area of low pressure in the southern plains will move northeast and bring the chance of showers in far eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Clearing skies and much cooler Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Sunshine with seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be another chance of showers on Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and much cooler for the Lincoln area on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible with temperatures steady in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much cooler Monday. (1011 Weather)

Rain amounts will be on the light side for the Lincoln area. The best chance of rain will be in far southeastern Nebraska.

The best chance of measurable rainfall will be in far southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and colder Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 30s with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chilly overnight temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and seasonal on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Scattered showers possible Thursday and Thursday night.

Typical late October temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

