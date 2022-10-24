Nebraska students have best test scores in math, reading in Nation’s Report Card

Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states in math and reading.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release Monday shows Nebraska students’ scores are among the best in the country on national math and reading assessments.

While that’s the good news, the bad news is our scores are lower. Scores were down in all four tests nationally and locally.

While Nebraska scores showed declines, they weren’t as large as most states and students continued to score at or above the national average in each test.

Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states in math and reading.

No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math.

Only one state scored higher in eighth-grade math.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Seasonal & Sunny
vb
H.S. Volleyball Highlights (Mon, Oct. 24)
Owners of new Plattsmouth Pizza restaurant hit by pickup truck begin to pick up the pieces
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires