Norris School District will start 2 hours late Monday

Norris School District
Norris School District(koln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Norris School District will start school 2 hours late Monday due to fires in the area Sunday.

The School District said Buses will run routes as able, but will not be able to pick up at alternate locations. There will be no morning preschool or activities.

The District says if families are unable to attend school due to the fires, they should contact the school office.

Wildfires in the area Sunday destroyed several structures, closed roads, and led to two firefighter injuries.

