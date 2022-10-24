Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start to allow more time following Nebraska’s 2:30 p.m. home football game against Illinois on Saturday.

Saturday’s match has a B1G+ stream and will be carried by the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.