Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. 

The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start to allow more time following Nebraska’s 2:30 p.m. home football game against Illinois on Saturday. 

Saturday’s match has a B1G+ stream and will be carried by the Huskers Radio Network.

