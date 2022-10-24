Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former vaper is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns after an explosion.

Jeanette Laughary says was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.

“[It sounded] like a blowtorch, and I looked down and it was like blue and green and flames burning my legs,” she says. “I immediately lost control of my car, I went right into the other lane, I hit the curb.”

Laughary didn’t know what happened at the time, but it later became clear that a vape she purchased from a local store was under her seat and exploded.

In the midst of her pain, confusion, and fear, she jumped out of her car.

“I jumped out and landed on my feet, I don’t know how, and then I reached down to touch my legs ‘cause I knew that had been burned and I pulled off all my skin, I popped my blisters basically,” Laughary said. “I pulled off all my skin in my hands and I lost it, I don’t think I stopped screaming from that moment on.”

Laughary was initially treated for three days in Kansas City. After that, Laughary says finding a place in Omaha to help her address her burns was difficult.

She was back and forth from clinics in the area before being sent to Lincoln where she received a skin graft for her third-degree burns. After that, she says, the pain shifted from burning pain to healing pain.

The portion of her upper thigh where the skin graft was taken from was incredibly painful, she says.

The incident left Laughary with a totaled car, scars that will be healing for months, bills to pay, and trauma. But now, she’s made a promise to herself.

“Yeah, I will never buy another vape.”

She’s hoping others will take her advice and do the same, too.

“It is kind of like, ‘that would never happen to me,’ which is what I thought, or, ‘not this type of vape.’ That would be my lesson to tell people, you never know when it’s going to be you.”

The Food and Drug Administration says while vape explosions are uncommon, they’re most commonly caused by malfunctions with the batteries inside the vape. On its website, it shares information on how to try to prevent vape and battery explosions from happening.

