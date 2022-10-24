Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera

Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Christian de la Rosa
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) – Florida police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice last week.

One of the attempts was caught on video.

The abduction attempts took place just outside Bennet Elementary School.

Detectives said the man was in a black van Wednesday morning when he approached the girl the first time.

The mother of the 10-year-old said the man had offered the girl candy. Fortunately, the girl was able to get away.

Then, police said he tried to abduct the girl again the next morning.

In surveillance video, the girl can be seen fleeing the man on the left. In the top right corner of the background, the man police said is the suspect can be seen chasing the girl on foot.

“And then when she was running so fast she noticed that her lace was loose, so she went down to tie her lace and when she looked back she saw him still chasing after her,” the girl’s mother said.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s.

