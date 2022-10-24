Saline County wildfire contained, no injuries

By Kelsie Passolt
SALINE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire in Saline County kept crews busy Sunday afternoon and evening.

According to Saline & Jefferson Counties Emergency Manager John McKee, as of about 9 p.m., the fire is contained, but crews are working on hotspots. It started around 2:30 p.m. in Swanton and proceeded north. According to early estimates, the fire was at least two or three miles wide, and at least five miles long.

McKee is not sure what caused the fire or the total acreage it has burned. Residents were evacuated at one point, but have since been able to go back home. No injuries have been reported. McKee was not aware of any structural damage as of Sunday evening.

