Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at Westgate Bank Monday morning. Officers arrived at the 2037 S. 17th St. location shortly after 4 a.m.

According to LPD, a caller said unknown individuals were using a truck in an attempt to pull the ATM from its foundation. Arriving officers found an abandoned 2005 Ram 1500 and a damaged ATM.

LPD said there was no monetary loss from the ATM, but damage to the machine and its surrounding infrastructure is estimated at $105,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. LPD asks anyone with information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades,...
Coleman commits to Nebraska

Latest News

Vape injures Omaha woman
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LATEST: Lancaster County wildfires confined, public told to avoid area
safety standards dressers
New standards to reduce dresser injuries, deaths