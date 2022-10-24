Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at Westgate Bank Monday morning. Officers arrived at the 2037 S. 17th St. location shortly after 4 a.m.

According to LPD, a caller said unknown individuals were using a truck in an attempt to pull the ATM from its foundation. Arriving officers found an abandoned 2005 Ram 1500 and a damaged ATM.

LPD said there was no monetary loss from the ATM, but damage to the machine and its surrounding infrastructure is estimated at $105,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. LPD asks anyone with information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

