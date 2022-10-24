Tuesday Forecast: Seasonal & Sunny

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet weather pattern will settle into the 1011 region and will bring seasonal temperatures and pleasant fall conditions for the next two days.

Sunshine and seasonal conditions return to the 1011 region Tuesday. High temperatures across the state will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be a near seasonal day, as the average high for this time of year is around 62 degrees. We will have a slight breeze from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph that may gust up to 25 mph at times. Mostly sunny skies will dominate for majority of the day. There will be some cloud cover that will build into western areas in the evening and a few isolated showers are possible in northwestern areas.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Come Tuesday night there will be partly cloudy skies in central and western areas, while mostly clear skies will be seen in eastern areas. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into 20s and 30s across the state.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring similar but slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day and we will have mostly cloudy skies by the evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight hours on Wednesday, cloud cover will hangout in the eastern half of the state allowing low temperatures to be a little “warmer” than those in the west with less cloud cover. Overnight low temperatures will be 30s in the western half of Nebraska and in the low to mid 40s in the eastern half.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will see another chance for rain showers Thursday and Friday and then we will remain dry through the rest of the forecast period. Overall temperatures will remain seasonal in the low to mid 60s. So far, conditions look nice for Halloween, keep tuned with the forecast as we get closer!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.