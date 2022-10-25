$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
The mother of a missing 20-month-old child, who is the only suspect in the case, speaks out...
Georgia mom of missing toddler, the only suspect in disappearance, talks
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Another seasonable day ahead