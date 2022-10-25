Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”

“The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the property that resulted in the accidental ignition of weeds/grass,” Matzner said in a statement.

That was the only fire the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. The number of acres that burned is still unknown.

Five structures including three homes were destroyed by the fire.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said he couldn’t recall a wildfire of this magnitude in the county and was appreciative of everyone who stepped up to help out.

Gratitude the main message after volunteer firefighters save homes in Lancaster County
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
Photo of volunteer helping fight Lancaster County wildfire goes viral
Caption

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

Latest News

Investigators use GPS app on man’s cell phone to track down his stolen car
Micah and Kayla Reehl are interviewed by 10/11 about volunteer firefighters saving their home...
Gratitude the main message after volunteer firefighters save homes in Lancaster County
Woman loses nearly $500 in phone scam; caller threatens to turn off electricity
Jeremy Axtell
Photo of volunteer helping fight Lancaster County wildfire goes viral