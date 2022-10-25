Gateway Mall hosts dog costume fashion show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A crowd gathered in Gateway Mall this weekend for a dog costume fashion show.

Pets and their owners dressed up in funky outfits in front of a crowd and judges. From Jurassic Park to the Cookie Monster, all sorts of characters made an appearance. Prizes from the most creative to best DIY were up for grabs.

It’s an annual event held at Gateway Mall and sponsored by Goodwill. Event organizers said it’s a nice, free event that is fun for people to attend this time of year.

“It definitely means a lot to us were very grateful to for our partnership at Gateway that allows us to put on fun community events like this,” said Alana Sesow, Goodwill Communications Coordinator. “And you just cant go wrong with dogs in costumes, this is one of my favorite events that we have each year.”

Gateway Mall also hosts an annual costume competition on Halloween. Attendees are able to visit storefronts and get candy.

