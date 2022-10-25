Gateway Mall hosts dog costume fashion show

https://gray.arcpublishing.com/composer/edit/WLRYYPVFXJHTFITUD6ICTVYUBQ/
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A crowd gathered in Gateway Mall this weekend for a dog costume fashion show.

Pets and their owners dressed up in funky outfits in front of a crowd and judges. From Jurassic Park to the Cookie Monster, all sorts of characters made an appearance. Prizes from the most creative to best DIY were up for grabs.

It’s an annual event held at Gateway Mall and sponsored by Goodwill. Event organizers said it’s a nice, free event that is fun for people to attend this time of year.

“It definitely means a lot to us were very grateful to for our partnership at Gateway that allows us to put on fun community events like this,” said Alana Sesow, Goodwill Communications Coordinator. “And you just cant go wrong with dogs in costumes, this is one of my favorite events that we have each year.”

Gateway Mall also hosts an annual costume competition on Halloween. Attendees are able to visit storefronts and get candy.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Another seasonable day ahead
Halloween costume fashion show
Halloween costume fashion show
Lincoln and parts of southern and eastern Nebraska were hammered by an October snowstorm 25...
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
‘We’re all on the same page’: Bryan breast cancer clinic aims to streamline treatment
‘We’re all on the same page’: Bryan breast cancer clinic aims to streamline treatment