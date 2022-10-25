H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Monday, Oct. 24)

Raymond Central's Quincy Cotter celebrates a point during the Mustangs' subdistrict match...
Raymond Central's Quincy Cotter celebrates a point during the Mustangs' subdistrict match against Lincoln Christian.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NSAA volleyball post-season started on Monday with District & Subdistrict matches across the state. Here are the scores:

Class A

District A-1

Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19

District A-2

North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

District A-3

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

District A-4

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

District A-5

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9

Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Sub-district C1-2

Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3

Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11

Sub-district C1-4

Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Sub-district C1-5

Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Sub-district C1-6

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25

Sub-district C1-7

Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Sub-district C1-8

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Sub-district C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Sub-district C1-10

Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-11

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Sub-district C2-2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district C2-3

Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Sub-district C2-4

Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Sub-district C2-5

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C2-6

Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6

Sub-district C2-7

Fullerton def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Sub-district C2-8

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district C2-9

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Sub-district C2-10

Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district C2-11

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20

Sub-district C2-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19

Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-2

Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Sub-district D1-6

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district D1-7

McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10

Sub-district D1-8

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8

Sub-district D1-9

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-11

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9

Sub-district D1-12

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26

South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-1

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Sub-district D2-3

Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

Sub-district D2-4

Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4

Sub-district D2-5

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8

Sub-district D2-6

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elba, 25-2, 25-14, 25-14

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

Sub-district D2-7

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district D2-8

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12

Sub-district D2-9

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Sub-district D2-12

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from numerous fire departments around the area gathered at an impromptu command...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large...
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

Latest News

Nebraska volleyball players huddle during the Huskers' sweep over 12th-ranked Purdue.
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
Nebraska Volleyball
Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time
Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is introduced during starting lineups at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Huskers beat Chadron St. in exhibition opener
Nebraska vs. Chadron State Highlights
Nebraska vs. Chadron State Highlights