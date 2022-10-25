H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Monday, Oct. 24)
The NSAA volleyball post-season started on Monday with District & Subdistrict matches across the state. Here are the scores:
Class A
District A-1
Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19
District A-2
North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
District A-3
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7
District A-4
Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
District A-5
Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9
Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Sub-district C1-2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13
Sub-district C1-3
Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11
Sub-district C1-4
Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22
Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Sub-district C1-5
Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-6
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25
Sub-district C1-7
Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Sub-district C1-8
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Sub-district C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Sub-district C1-10
Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Sub-district C1-11
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Sub-district C2-2
Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Sub-district C2-3
Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Sub-district C2-4
Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10
Sub-district C2-5
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C2-6
Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6
Sub-district C2-7
Fullerton def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Sub-district C2-8
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district C2-9
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Sub-district C2-10
Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district C2-11
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20
Sub-district C2-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19
Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-2
Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7
Sub-district D1-6
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Sub-district D1-7
McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10
Sub-district D1-8
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8
Sub-district D1-9
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7
Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D1-11
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9
Sub-district D1-12
Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26
South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-1
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Sub-district D2-3
Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Sub-district D2-4
Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4
Sub-district D2-5
St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8
Sub-district D2-6
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elba, 25-2, 25-14, 25-14
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
Sub-district D2-7
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district D2-8
Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12
Sub-district D2-9
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Sub-district D2-12
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12
