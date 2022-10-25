H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Monday, Oct. 24)

The NSAA volleyball post-season started on Monday with District & Subdistrict matches across the state. Here are the scores:

Class A

District A-1

Westview def. Omaha Benson, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19

District A-2

North Platte def. Omaha Bryan, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

District A-3

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

District A-4

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

District A-5

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-2, 25-9

Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Sub-district C1-2

Ashland-Greenwood def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3

Fort Calhoun def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-5, 25-3

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 15-11

Sub-district C1-4

Bishop Neumann def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22

Wahoo def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Sub-district C1-5

Wayne def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Sub-district C1-6

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-17, 23-25

Sub-district C1-7

Columbus Scotus def. Central City, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Sub-district C1-8

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Sub-district C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Sub-district C1-10

Ord def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-11

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Southern, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Sub-district C2-2

Lincoln Lutheran def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district C2-3

Guardian Angels def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-4, 25-5

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Sub-district C2-4

Wakefield def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Sub-district C2-5

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C2-6

Stanton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6

Sub-district C2-7

Fullerton def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Sub-district C2-8

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district C2-9

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Sub-district C2-10

Summerland def. North Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district C2-11

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-4, 25-20

Sub-district C2-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19

Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-2

Elmwood-Murdock def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Sub-district D1-6

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Sub-district D1-7

McCool Junction def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28, 15-10

Sub-district D1-8

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8

Sub-district D1-9

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Loomis def. Alma, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-11

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9

Sub-district D1-12

Maxwell def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Morrill def. Kimball, 24-26, 25-19, 28-26

South Platte def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-17

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-1

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-9, 25-7

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Sub-district D2-3

Howells/Dodge def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Osceola def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

Sub-district D2-4

Wynot def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5, 25-4

Sub-district D2-5

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-6, 25-8

Sub-district D2-6

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elba, 25-2, 25-14, 25-14

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

Sub-district D2-7

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district D2-8

Brady def. Bertrand, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12

Sub-district D2-9

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Sub-district D2-12

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20, 25-12

