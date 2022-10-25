Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Friday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Game time for the matchup between the Huskers and No. 17/18 Illinois is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, with television coverage provided by ABC.

