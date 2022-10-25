Investigators use GPS app on man’s cell phone to track down his stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they tracked down a stolen car through a GPS app on the victim’s cell phone.

On Monday around 2:28 a.m., LPD responded to Hurts Donut Co., off 10th and P Streets, on a report of a stolen car.

Police said that a 41-year-old man parked his 2006 Dodge Charger on P Street, left the car unlocked and running, then noticed a woman he didn’t know watching his vehicle as he got out.

According to police, the man waited until she walked away and then went inside the shop.

LPD said the man looked out the window and saw the woman get in his car. Police claim the man ran down the stairs to his car and was able to open the passenger door as the woman was driving away.

Inside the car was the man’s cell phone where he utilized a GPS tracking app and learned it was driving westbound on Highway 34 out of Lincoln, according to police.

LPD said Nebraska State Patrol was notified and with help from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, they stopped the vehicle on Highway 34 just outside of Waco, Nebraska.

According to LPD 30-year-old Kayla Steele was taken into custody and is lodged at the Seward County Jail.

