Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.

It’s not as simple as dumping a bunch of fish in a lake, it’s quite the task. Millions of fish are grown and then moved to dozens of Nebraska’s lakes and waterways. This time of year, it’s rainbow trout that make the journey.

“They’re 10 inch trout that we have raised in our hatcheries,” Fisheries Outreach Program Manager for Nebraska Game and Parks, Daryl Bauer said. “Seriously you can start catching them as soon as we stock them.”

Throughout the month of October, Nebraska Game and Parks restocks rainbow trout, a lot of them.

“It’s about 99,000 of those 10 inch rainbow trout that we’re stocking around the state this fall,” Bauer said. “About 70 different water bodies from literally one corner of Nebraska to the other.”

It’s not just rainbow trout that are stocked throughout the year. In total Nebraska Game and Parks hatcheries will produce over 30 million fish throughout the state in a given year. Bauer said there may be millions of fish on site almost all year round.

As for the rainbow trout, here’s how the process works. Trout eggs arrive in Nebraska from neighboring states. Once here, they’re raised in a hatchery for about a year, before they can finally be released.

“We stock them in urban park waters around the state this time of year when the water is cold enough to support trout,” Bauer said. “It’s simply because they’re relatively easy to catch and we want to put them in the urban areas for beginning anglers especially kids to get them easily.”

In Lincoln, 3,000 rainbow trout were released at Holmes Lake and 400 were released at Bowling Lake on Oct. 18. Bauer said the fish won’t be there for long.

“Once the water warms up next summer it gets too warm for trout, so even the fish that we stock in the spring, most of them will get caught before the water gets too warm,” Bauer said. “Most of those fish, believe it or not, will be caught by anglers and they’ll be caught in a few months.”

While it’s an extensive and fascinating operation, it’s all done with a purpose.

“Ultimately our goal is to get people out here and get them fishing,” Bauer said. “It’s a great activity, something the whole family can do together.”

The fish in Holmes Lake are expected to be caught so quickly, Nebraska Game and Parks already plans to release another 3,000 rainbow trout in December.

