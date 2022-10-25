Wednesday Forecast: Another seasonable day ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week Lincoln broke both record low and high temperatures on different days, but Wednesday looks to be an average late October day.

After a somewhat cool start, temperatures will quickly warm to around average for this time of year. Expect low 60s in eastern Nebraska with mid to upper 50s in western and central areas. Cloud cover will increase during the day Wednesday with isolated to widely scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Chances of rain increase as we head into Thursday primarily in central and eastern Nebraska. It does not look to be a washout, but chances exist throughout the day. With rain and clouds in the area, temperatures will be a little bit cooler. 50s are likely across 10-11 country with upper 50s in the east and lower 50s in the north and west.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A steady temperature increase begins with 60s on Friday and then potential 70s early next week. The same time period appears dry as well.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

