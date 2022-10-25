‘We’re all on the same page’: Bryan breast cancer clinic aims to streamline treatment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A breast cancer diagnosis is overwhelming emotionally but it can also mean rearranging your schedule for weeks to meet with different care providers.

It’s part of the inspiration for a new Bryan Health clinic that opened over the summer.

Becky Michael was diagnosed with breast cancer in July. The mom of two said at that moment she felt like she’d lost control. But, shortly after her diagnosis, she was able to meet with her whole team and drop some of her anxiety.

“I had so many questions,” Becky said. “You’re sad, you’re stressed, you’re trying to run life like normal.”

Becky tells 10/11 Now thankfully she had the support of her family and her cancer team, which was based out of Bryan’s Breast Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic.

“We got our plan spelled out,” Becky said. “We got things scheduled. I felt like I was in very good hands.”

The clinic brings together a variety of providers from all stages of cancer treatment. First, the surgeon, oncologists, genetic counselors, social workers, and a nurse navigator gather before the appointment to review the patient’s cancer and develop a plan.

“We look at imaging, the pathology, discuss amongst ourselves,” said Dr. Rachel Jendro, the Chief Medical Director at Bryan Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic. “What’s the best plan for the patient, and we’re all on the same page before the patient even comes in that morning.”

Then, the patient comes in and meets with all of those care providers in one three-hour meeting. For the person who just got a life-changing diagnosis, it makes a difference.

“That patient gets the same message throughout their providers,” Dr. Jendro said. “And they don’t have questions as far as well how do I know the best treatment? So they know that they’ve got that consistent plan in place.”

Carmen Orr is one of those providers, she serves as a nurse navigator which is essentially the patient’s advocate and guide.

“We have access to lots of resources and get them in touch with those whether they are needing extra support along the way,” Orr said.

Becky said that the initial three-hour meeting laid out the rest of her seven-week cancer journey.

She is now cancer free.

“I consider myself very, very fortunate, very thankful and grateful,” Becky said.

Since the clinic opened in July, Bryan said it’s treated 26 patients.

It’s currently operating out of Bryan East but when its new cancer center opens next year near 40th and Rokeby Road, it will move into that facility.

