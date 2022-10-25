Woman loses nearly $500 in phone scam; caller threatens to turn off electricity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning of a phone scam where the caller pretends to work for a utility company.

LPD said on Friday, officers were dispatched to a report of a fraud.

Officers made contact with a 21-year-old woman who reported getting a phone call from an unknown caller.

According to police, the caller explained that he worked for the electric company and the electricity to the woman’s apartment would be disconnected unless she completed a payment on the Zelle app.

LPD said the woman transferred $498.11 via the app.

The number captured from the initial caller ID is not a working number, according to police.

Avoid Getting Scammed

Law enforcement said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate. If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received and reach out to someone you trust, including your bank.

You can also reduce the number of unsolicited calls by registering your phone number with the National Do-Not-Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 or Donotcall.gov.

TURN TO 10/11: Have you been the victim of a scam? Email TURNTO1011@1011NOW.COM and share your story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.