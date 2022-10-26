Capturing western life on canvas

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALENTINE, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Valentine, we talked with an artist who is inspired by the natural beauty and the people around him.

David Dorsey has had a knack for art his whole life. “I’m from Rock County and Newport originally,” Dorsey said. “That’s about 75 miles to the east of Valentine. I ranched full-time and am from a ranching family.” Dorsey attended what was then Kearney State College, and was going into education. He earned a teaching degree in art. “But I realized teaching was not for me, and that I liked the ranching life better,” Dorsey said. “So, I went home to ranch.” Later, he left the ranch, and started painting. He’s being doing this now for about 10 years.

“I do mostly western artwork,” Dorsey said. “I love the Plains, and the people of the Plains. To capture that is a thrill for me. The faces, the stories that the faces tell, the landscape, I love all of that aspect of it. For the last year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing charcoal on canvas, which is something new for me. I also do acrylic and other mediums. For some of the ‘models’ in my paintings, I go to an artist event in Wall, South Dakota. You have to tip the models to use their image, and if you have an idea for a painting, you can work with them and set up a scenario. You go for three days, photograph them, and I can come back and work from the photographs.”

“The farthest show I do is Great Falls, Montana,” Dorsey said. “I actually work pretty fast. It depends on what the piece is. I do like working large. A couple of years ago, I was doing smaller pieces because the shows were cancelled at the time. So, I did small pieces out of the basement. But now, I’d like to get back to the large pieces. I hope people enjoy my art. I hope I’m telling a story with it, that’s my purpose. As an artist, for me, it’s fun to experiment with new mediums, and try different things.”

If you want more information on David Dorsey, go to daviddorseyart.weebly.com. He is also on Facebook, and he is in the downtown art gallery in Valentine, and at the Noyes Art Gallery in Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Courtesy:...
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
Micah and Kayla Reehl are interviewed by 10/11 about volunteer firefighters saving their home...
Gratitude the main message after volunteer firefighters save homes in Lancaster County

Latest News

A one-room school is being preserved by the Johnson County Museum, and helping people...
Early education on the Nebraska plains
Local beef is now on the school lunch menu at District 145 Schools at Waverly, and both...
Local beef on Waverly school lunch menu thanks to student’s passion project
A one-room school is being preserved by the Johnson County Museum, and helping people...
Tecumseh one-room school
In this outdoor report, we get an update on pheasant and quail season in Nebraska.
Outdoor report