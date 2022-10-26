Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation.

Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022.

As part of the lease agreement, it would be for a portion of the terminal building which includes the ticket counter area, baggage handling area, an office and storage.

The lease will be for a two-year term and may be renewed thereafter.

According to a council memo, Denver Air Connection would pay rent in the amount of $1,600 per month and this would increase by 3% each year of the lease.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.