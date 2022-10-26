Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app.

The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or debit.

Cpl. Hanson said she was tricked into sending the money to an unknown person.

The Better Business Bureau said its Cryptocurrency Study found lack of regulation and consumer education resulted in dramatic increase in fraud and financial losses.

In 2021, the BBB received 2,465 complaints with losses of nearly $8 million.

