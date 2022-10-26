H.S. Volleyball scores and highlights (Tues, Oct. 25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NSAA volleyball District & Subdistrict highlights and scores from Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0)
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)
Cedar Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 (3-1)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 28-26, 25-14 (3-0)
Crete def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 (3-1)
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18 (3-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 (3-0)
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)
Fremont def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-21, 26-28 (2-1)
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 (3-0)
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 (3-0)
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 (3-0)
Lincoln East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5 (3-0)
Malcolm def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 26-24 (3-0)
Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 (3-0)
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 (3-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)
Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12 (3-2)
Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 (3-1)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 (3-0)
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 (3-0)
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)
Southwest def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21 (3-1)
St. Mary’s def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-3, 25-16, 25-6 (3-0)
York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 (3-0)
