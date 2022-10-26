Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next week, more of those purple street lights around Lincoln are set to be replaced.

The City of Lincoln said Wednesday that in total, it’s working to swap out 1,500 of them. So far, about 40 percent have been swapped out.

A defect in the LED lights causes them to turn from white to purple, but Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said it doesn’t pose any safety concerns.

The replacements are not costing the city any money. The bill is covered by the manufacturer who built the LED lights.

The city spent a little more than $12 million are on the new lights.

“Some people love the purple lights, some people not so much,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said. “And we just want to make sure that we are getting what our community wanted and paid for.”

There’s no clear time frame as to when the remaining lights will be replaced, but it’s likely the work will continue into the winter.

“What has happened to our streetlights has happened to cities across the country, including several in the Midwest,” Elliott said.

The City of Lincoln undertook the city-wide streetlight conversion because LEDs save taxpayer dollars, enhance safety of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, reduce the amount and cost of maintenance work, and protect the environment.

