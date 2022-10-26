Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire near Cortland Sunday evening.
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Courtesy:...
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
Micah and Kayla Reehl are interviewed by 10/11 about volunteer firefighters saving their home...
Gratitude the main message after volunteer firefighters save homes in Lancaster County

Latest News

A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
Meat thefts
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Authorities recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River.
10 abandoned cars recovered from Ohio River