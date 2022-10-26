Thursday Forecast: Rain rain come our way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are chances of rain throughout the day on Thursday, which will drop temperatures slightly compared to Wednesday.

After a mild morning, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s statewide. Locations in extreme eastern and southeastern Nebraska may reach the low 60s. Meanwhile cloud cover will once again stretch over a majority of the state. Rain is likely in portions of central and eastern Nebraska with chances from the early morning to the late evening. For areas that do see rain, it will tend to be on the lighter side.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We dry out on and warm back up on Friday with low to mid 60s across Nebraska. Decreasing clouds are likely during the day as well.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Expect mid to upper 60s over the weekend with low 70s possible early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.