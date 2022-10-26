York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

Florida trio arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska
Meat thefts
Meat thefts(MGN Online)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states.

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The loss totaling $9 million.

For York, the department was called back in early September in regards to a stolen semi-trailer. Upon further investigation, the police department was able to recover the trailer and tractor but not the cargo. A second theft happened on Sept. 28, but the trailer was never recovered.

In total, approximately $400,000 worth of goods were stolen between the two incidents in York.

York PD said they learned that this type of theft was taking places across the state.

While working with multiple agencies, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, arrests were made in relation to the case.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Investigation Omaha, LSO and the Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from HSI Miami El Dorado Task Force South identified and arrested three individuals in the criminal enterprise, recovering three tractor-trailers with stolen items valued at $550,000.

LSO said the three people that were arrested were 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami, Florida area.

The three were arrested under 18 U.S. Code 2314 Transportation of Stolen Goods and 18 U.S. Code 1956 Money Laundering.

