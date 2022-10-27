Carnival Cruise Line joins other travel brands in easing COVID restrictions

Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.
Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.(Gagliardi Photography via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More cruise lines are easing COVID-19 restrictions.

For Carnival Cruise Line voyages, travelers won’t need proof of vaccination or testing as long as their trip is 15 nights or less.

The move comes about a month after Carnival began relaxing COVID requirements.

However, the cruise line still encourages travelers to test for COVID three days before their trip.

Princess Cruises made a similar change last week, lifting its remaining vaccine and testing requirements for several voyages.

This month, Disney Cruise Line announced it would no longer require vaccinations on most cruises.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Jason Jones
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
A defect in the lights causes them to turn from white to purple, but Lincoln Transportation and...
Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit

Latest News

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets
New Snow Plows
City shows 12 new multi-use trucks ahead of winter weather
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear