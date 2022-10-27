Friday Forecast: Pleasant Fall Day

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we gear up for the weekend, you can expect beautiful fall conditions! High temperatures will be near average with dry and mostly sunny conditions.

Friday will be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fall weather! High temperatures will be near seasonal for this time of year and top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the 1011 region. The day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon to evening... it’ll be mostly sunny.

Friday High Temperatures
Mostly clear conditions will stick around through the overnight hours and allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s across the area.

Saturday Morning Lows
Another beautiful fall day is on tap for Saturday! We will see mostly sunny conditions and a few scattered clouds will build into the northwestern half of Nebraska in the evening. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average and top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday night will bring another night of clear conditions therefore.... low temperatures will drop to the 30s with a few places hitting the 40s along the eastern border.

Sunday High Temperatures
Dry and seasonally warm conditions will persist for the next 7 days. So far Halloween looks to be nice!

7 Day Forecast
