Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds.

Elwood Fire and Rescue and Gosper County Sheriff’s office responded to the call Sunday at 1:42 p.m.

One of the men was treated at the scene but the second man was missing.

Nebraska Game and Parks and Lexington Fire & Rescue were also called to assist in the search and rescue operation. Due to concern for safety of the rescue crews, they suspended the search at 8 p.m.

Search and rescue continued Monday at 8 a.m. Around 2:41 p.m. Nebraska Game and Parks and the Lincoln County Dive Team located and recovered the body of the missing boater identified as 57-year-old Ronald Mayo of Holdrege.

