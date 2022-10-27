Pickleball paddles its way through Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport that’s taken the nation by storm in recent years, and it’s captured the hearts--and hands--of many in Lincoln.

Pickleball is where ping-pong meets tennis, and according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it’s the fastest-growing sport in America. With new pickleball projects planned in Lincoln, it’s set to be a major player in the community for years to come.

“They’re currently two tennis courts on white concrete,” Joel Houston, a board member of the group Pickleball Lincoln, said. “Those were built about 40 to 50 years ago all around Lincoln. And a lot of those are not heavily used. So the idea is that we’ll convert more of those into courts just like we see here.”

It’s part exercise, part amusement, but if you ask any pickleball enthusiast why they play.

They tend to hover on one thing in particular: It’s the people.

Pickleball is a social sport that puts opposing teams much closer together than other sports like tennis.

“You play very close together on the court, so there’s a lot of talking,” Houston said. “And you really get to know people. It becomes kind of like that coffee clutch in the morning where it’s the social gathering to start the day... People who play pickleball are very passionate about it.”

That passion runs to the halls of Lincoln’s academia. You can take a class on pickleball for one credit hour at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jane Cech, the pickleball instructor, started teaching about four years ago--inspired by the sport’s rising popularity.

The class was in higher demand for the upcoming semester than any time in the past. UNL opened it to two sections on Monday, and it’s already full.

Cech said the real fun begins when the students start challenging her.

“I enjoy working with the students,” Cech said. “I enjoy playing with the groups I get to play with. It’s just the whole social, the fun, and the fitness you can get out of pickleball.”

The class will begin in March, after UNL’s spring break, and will guide 16 students through the basics of the sport.

