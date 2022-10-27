Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday.

The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs.

In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is updating its “organizational structure to align with our Brand Partners’ evolving long-term needs. This decision will directly impact many Spreetailers, as we need to reduce the size of our current team to ensure we are well positioned for future years.”

According to the letter from Thome, some of the layoffs went into effect on Thursday saying: “For some team members, today is their last day at Spreetail.”

Globally, Spreetail employs over 1,000 people. The specific number of layoffs and how many are employed in Lincoln were not provided.

“Spreetail, like any company that adjusts to be competitive for the long term, must periodically evaluate the size of the workforce against current and projected needs. When a reduction in force is necessary, we do so through both voluntary and involuntary processes, as has recently been the case. Since our founding, Spreetail has experienced cumulative growth and continues to employ a global workforce of more than one thousand team members with a strong outlook,” the company said in a statement to 1011 NOW.

According to its website, Spreetail has operations in Lincoln, Omaha, Austin, Texas, and the United Kingdom.

