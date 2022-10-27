UF Faculty Senate approves vote of no confidence on presidential finalist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Faculty Senate voted yes on a resolution of no confidence over the selection process for the next university president.

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse was announced as the sole finalist earlier this month. UF Faculty Senate members are questioning the process of unanimously selecting Sasse as the sole finalist for the position.

The motion follows multiple protests against the selection. Opponents have argued Sasse’s political positions do not reflect the university’s values.

On Nov. 1, the UF Board of Trustees will vote on whether to approve Sasse, and protests will not be allowed inside school buildings on that day. If the board supports the pick, the University Board of Governors will have a final say on the decision.

