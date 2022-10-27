Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in Hallam, for a fire.

According to LSO, the fire was a rekindling of the wildfire flames from Sunday and this property had already lost a barn during that fire.

Deputies explained that a three-sided barn was fully engulfed and the barn, a grain wagon, as well as lumber were all destroyed in the rekindling of the wildfire.

The total loss is estimated to be roughly $12,600 in damage, according to deputies.

While the wildfires had been considered ‘contained’, LSO said there are still hot spots that are rekindling and soot is gathered in the ditches.

Deputies said they do not believe the rekindling of the fires is suspicious.

10/11 drone video of burn scars from Sunday's wildfires in southern Lancaster County.

