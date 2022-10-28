CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Nebraska Volleyball
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road

Latest News

Banwarth out at Ole Miss
Former Husker Kayla Banwarth out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Good News Friday 10-28-22
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning Part One
Foodie Friday 10-28-22
Food Friday: Spookcuterie Boards
TODAY: Last day to register to vote in the State of Nebraska
Good News Friday 10-28-22
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning Part Two