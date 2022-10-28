Friday is last day to register to vote in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The general election is Nov. 8 and the last day to register to vote in Nebraska is Oct. 28.

In Lancaster County, the election office is open is open until 6 p.m. Online registration is closed. If you want to register anywhere in the state, you need to go into your local election office. It’s also the last day to change your registration status, whether you’ve moved, changed name or party affiliation.

“You can’t be part process if you’re not registered,” Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Dave Shively said. “If there’s still that possibility that you want to vote, you need to be registered. I really encourage people to make sure the registration is up to date by then.”

Oct. 28 is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot. That ballot can be returned to the election office up until polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

You can find our 10/11 NOW voter’s guide for information on the candidates leading up to November’s election.

