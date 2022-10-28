Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a view events you can check out this weekend, in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents The Adding Machine

What does a life amount to? This classic example of American Expressionist drama follows the accounts of Mr. Zero. Come along as he transfers from his desk job into the afterlife and back. You don’t want to miss this NWU production.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Capital View Winery Presents John Denver Tribute Show

Looking for an evening of live music? Dustin West is returning to Capital View Winery for a 7th consecutive year to perform his tribute to the legendary John Denver. Enjoy all of your favorite John Denver tunes along with the stories of how those songs came to life.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Cars & Coffee

Cars. Coffee. Community. Join Speedway Motors for a family friendly gathering of the local automotive community. You can bring your specialty car; they’ll bring the free coffee and donuts. Family, friends and kids are always welcome! At their Lincoln location, bringing your car also gets you two free vouchers to the Museum of American Speed.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free to enter car and browse vehicles

More info: HERE

Frontier Harley-Davidson Presents Harleyween

Join Frontier Harley-Davidson for this year’s Harleyween! They’ll have trunk­ or-treat, a kid’s tattoo parlor and a bounce house! There will also be a costume contest for both adults and kids. They’ll take your photo and post it to their Facebook page and the photos with the most likes by November 4 will win!

Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

A Celebration Of Fall Festivities

Lincoln Choral Artists kicks off their 2022-2023 concert season with a collaboration with Sing Omaha Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs. A Celebration of Fall Festivities is centered around the themes of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Sunday 4:30 p.m.; Adults: $20, Students: $12, Seniors: $16

More info: HERE

