Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+.

Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head coach, Pat Sullivan, as well as team members from 1974-75, between sets two and three. Led by Sullivan, the first Husker teams set the standard of excellence for the Husker volleyball program. The 1975 Huskers went 34-8 and reached the AIAW Regional Finals, and since then Nebraska volleyball has had a winning record every season in the program’s 47-year history.

The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

Latest News

NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs begin Friday | View brackets
Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Jack Baptista and Collin Fritton shake hands at practice.
LSW chases first ever state title
LSW chases first ever state title
LSW Football chases first ever state title