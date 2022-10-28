Landlord Seal of Approval Project aims to advocate for tenants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln renters have a new watchdog in the form of the Landlord Seal of Approval Program.

Run through Affordable Housing Initiatives--which has switched from home renovations to renter advocacy--the program aims to secure safe and affordable housing for tenants, while also encouraging landlords to provide better services.

The Landlord Seal of Approval Project--still in its early stages--started with a $10,000 grant from the Community Health Endowment. That allowed AHI to get the ball rolling and bring on Bridget Besse as a part-time program manager.

Besse works alongside Kelli Cunningham, the AHI board president--out to landlords and inspecting rental properties in Lincoln.

“The vision for the initiative is that we’ll highlight good acting landlords in our community so that they’re able to connect with tenants, who are good tenants, and are looking for that affordable housing,” Cunningham said.

The program helps to match tenants in need with approved landlords via its website.

“I think it’s a good bridge-way between landlords and tenants,” Besse said. “For tenants, a lot of people have first-hand experience with being a tenant. And it’s hard to know what you’re getting into it because Yelp isn’t always accurate. It’s normally just negative reviews. but if there’s truth to those reviews, it’s hard to know until you’re in it.”

Landlords can get approved by passing an inspection, which costs between $150 and $300 depending on the number of rental units in the property.

Besse brings a checklist along with her to the inspections, looking for safety issues like structural or water damage.

In return, landlords who pass inspection get a yard sign or window sticker that demonstrates their compliance and gets advertised on the program’s website.

The program doesn’t have leverage beyond that yet, but it aims to raise awareness for safe and affordable rentals in the city.

“Being that primary resource for that equitable renting here in town is my first goal,” Cunningham said. “And my second goal--because I’m in the real estate industry--is to highlight those good-acting landlords who exist in our community.”

Besse said she hopes to partner with other non-profits and organizations in the community, like the Nebraska College of Law’s Tenant Assistance Project. She also said she hopes to work with the City Council to make the seal of approval mandatory for landlords to receive certain funding incentives.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.