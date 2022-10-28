Landlord Seal of Approval Project aims to advocate for tenants

Program plans to build bridge between tenants and landlords
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln renters have a new watchdog in the form of the Landlord Seal of Approval Program.

Run through Affordable Housing Initiatives--which has switched from home renovations to renter advocacy--the program aims to secure safe and affordable housing for tenants, while also encouraging landlords to provide better services.

The Landlord Seal of Approval Project--still in its early stages--started with a $10,000 grant from the Community Health Endowment. That allowed AHI to get the ball rolling and bring on Bridget Besse as a part-time program manager.

Besse works alongside Kelli Cunningham, the AHI board president--out to landlords and inspecting rental properties in Lincoln.

“The vision for the initiative is that we’ll highlight good acting landlords in our community so that they’re able to connect with tenants, who are good tenants, and are looking for that affordable housing,” Cunningham said.

The program helps to match tenants in need with approved landlords via its website.

“I think it’s a good bridge-way between landlords and tenants,” Besse said. “For tenants, a lot of people have first-hand experience with being a tenant. And it’s hard to know what you’re getting into it because Yelp isn’t always accurate. It’s normally just negative reviews. but if there’s truth to those reviews, it’s hard to know until you’re in it.”

Landlords can get approved by passing an inspection, which costs between $150 and $300 depending on the number of rental units in the property.

Besse brings a checklist along with her to the inspections, looking for safety issues like structural or water damage.

In return, landlords who pass inspection get a yard sign or window sticker that demonstrates their compliance and gets advertised on the program’s website.

The program doesn’t have leverage beyond that yet, but it aims to raise awareness for safe and affordable rentals in the city.

“Being that primary resource for that equitable renting here in town is my first goal,” Cunningham said. “And my second goal--because I’m in the real estate industry--is to highlight those good-acting landlords who exist in our community.”

Besse said she hopes to partner with other non-profits and organizations in the community, like the Nebraska College of Law’s Tenant Assistance Project. She also said she hopes to work with the City Council to make the seal of approval mandatory for landlords to receive certain funding incentives.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
Jason Jones
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
A defect in the lights causes them to turn from white to purple, but Lincoln Transportation and...
Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln

Latest News

Bridget Besse and Kelli Cunningham inspect rental properties in Lincoln
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Fall Day
UF Faculty Senate approves vote of no confidence on presidential finalist
UF Faculty Senate approves vote of no confidence on presidential finalist
New Snow Plows
City shows 12 new multi-use trucks ahead of winter weather