Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street was reduced to two lanes on Friday while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.

Digital signs will alert traffic. Recommended detours include North 27th Street, I-180 and North First Street. Recommended routes for football and volleyball traffic include:

Football traffic priority routes

I-80/Highway 77 (from west) – Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

Highway 77 (from south) – Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

I-80/Cornhusker Hwy. (from east) – Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Hwy. and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway

I-80/I-180 – Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.

Volleyball traffic priority routes

Use State Fair Park Drive/Salt Creek Roadway

Northbound Antelope Valley Parkway to Military Road to Bob Devaney Sports Center

North 14th Street/Antelope Valley Parkway will have one lane open to traffic. Expect delays using this route.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue Thursday at 11:30 p.m. after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.

For a short time, Lincoln Police had the bridge shut down while firefighters put out the flames. It was later reopened, before LTU closed it again.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Antelope Valley at Saunders Avenue, which is closed as of Tuesday morning following a fire under the Oak Creek bridge. (Nathan Brennan (KOLN))

Fire Inspectors were on scene with LFR and LTU investigating.

