LSW chases first ever state title

By Eddie Messel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest finished the 2022 regular season 7-2 as this years City Champs.

The 7-2 finish is the best finish for Southwest since the 2018 season in which the Silver Hawks finished with the same record. The Silver Hawks secured a playoff spot in Class A as the 8th seed ahead of their first game on Friday.

Southwest is chasing their first ever state title in program history. The last time the Silver Hawks made an appearance in the state championship game was back in 2005, a game in which they lost. That appearance is the only time LSW has been to the state title game.

This season they are led by seniors Collin Fritton, Cal Newell, Jack Baptista and Cole Luedtke. Fritton at quarterback this season is now the Silver Hawks all-time leader in passing yards with 3,537 yards through the air so far this season. Fritton’s number one target is Baptista who also set records this season. Baptista, this season, became the the Silver Hawks all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Cal Newell at running back is also finishing up a career season. Newell currently has 1,214 yards rushing on the season with 16 touchdowns.

Southwest’s chase to their first ever state title begins on Friday. The Silver Hawks host Millard West at Seacrest Field in Lincoln, kickoff is at 7 p.m.

