Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha to Los Angeles.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Michael Shively
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) -LINCOLN, NE — Nebraska comedians are mourning the loss of a pillar of the state’s comedy community.

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha to Los Angeles.

“Brad Stewart is a comedian and an artist all the way to the core,” comedian Cameron Logsdon said. “Brad is somebody who cared passionately about his own art and would scream that everybody should support everyone else’s art.”

And now Nebraska’s comedians are the one shouting about him.

Stewart died from pancreatic cancer this week at the age of 48. But he won’t be remembered for an ending. He’ll be remembered for being there at the beginning of many people’s careers, including Cameron Logsdon and David Shaun.

“Brad Stewart was the first person to ever pay me to do stand up comedy,” Logsdon.

“His show at the Zoo Bar was my first invite to a show. It was my first step outside of the open mic,” Shaun said.

“Brad… has always invested in new comedians, in upcoming comedians - myself included - and has always been somebody who said, ‘you can do this, you can do this from here. Don’t give up, keep trying, you’re good,’” Logsdon.

For many, that beginning came at The Zoo Bar in Lincoln. Stewart started his Zoolarious show after moving back to Lincoln from Los Angeles. The Arapahoe, Nebraska native performed at California’s biggest clubs and was the opener for the legendary Joan Rivers.

He returned to the Cornhusker state to care for his ailing parents, but he didn’t set down his passion.

“Instead, (he) infected everyone around him with that same drive and that same passion and that same addiction and love for the art that we know as comedy,” Logsdon.

His infectious personality made him popular at his final day job, working for Sen. Robert Hilkemann at the state capitol.

“It did not take long for me to feel like he’d been there forever,” Legislative Aid Kate Wolfe said. “We became fast friends.”

“He loved to talk on the phone. When people would call in, Brad would give them all the time they needed, which is what a lot of constituents want to have,” Hilkemann said.

His friendliness was evident in his Zoolarious show, which always started with a high-five for every audience member and ended with playing “Thank You for Being a Friend” from “The Golden Girls.”

Comedian Zach Peterson says the atmosphere of that show might be Stewart’s lasting legacy.

“There was always a stage and there was always a friend. Every Sunday you knew where to go. I don’t think that will be soon forgotten,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Seasonally Warm Fall Weekend
Monthly visit with Lincoln's Mayor
Monthly talk with Lincoln's Mayor
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 while...
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
The ornate box turtle is proclaimed Nebraska's state reptile
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile