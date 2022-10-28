Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile

The ornate box turtle is proclaimed Nebraska's state reptile
The ornate box turtle is proclaimed Nebraska's state reptile(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile.

Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different species of reptiles that inhabit Nebraska.

The ornate box turtle got its name from its single hinge shell. It can enclose itself almost entirely to protect itself from predators.

Eight other turtle species live in Nebraska. Most of the state’s turtle species live in the water at least some of the time. But the ornate box turtle is a land turtle. It’s often found in short, mixed or tallgrass prairies in the Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska.

“Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life.”

An activity with a live turtle for students followed the proclamation at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna.

Students enjoy an activity learning about the ornate box turtle
Students enjoy an activity learning about the ornate box turtle(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

Latest News

Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha...
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Seasonally Warm Fall Weekend
Monthly visit with Lincoln's Mayor
Monthly talk with Lincoln's Mayor
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 while...
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week