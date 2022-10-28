Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week

He was recently released from the hospital after NSP said troopers serving a warrant at his home found him suffering from burns.
The man arrested for the murders of four neighbors in a small Nebraska town is set to get appear in court.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week.

Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Jason Jones
Jason Jones(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, he is facing two counts of arson, and four counts of weapons charges after four people were found dead Aug. 4 in two separate homes that had been set on fire. Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead in the first home; Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, were found dead — and had been shot — in the second home.

The incident had people living in the community on edge as police tracked down the killer. The next morning, Nebraska State Patrol said they had arrested Jones while serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.

He had been found with significant burns and was taken to the burn unit in Lincoln, where he was treated until his release earlier this week. Jones was then transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

A judge has already set bail for Jones at $5 million.

