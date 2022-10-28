Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire

LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.

For a short time, Lincoln Police had the bridge shut down while firefighters put out the flames. It was later reopened, before Lincoln Transportation & Utilities closed it again. It’s unclear why and for how long this section of Antelope Valley will be closed.

The closure stretches from Saunders Avenue to Virginia Street.

Antelope Valley at Saunders Avenue, which is closed as of Tuesday morning following a fire under the Oak Creek bridge.
Antelope Valley at Saunders Avenue, which is closed as of Tuesday morning following a fire under the Oak Creek bridge.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))

Fire Inspectors were on scene with LFR and LTU investigating.

