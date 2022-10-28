Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country-pop star Shania Twain has announced her first concert tour in four years which includes a stop in Lincoln.

The Queen Of Me Tour will include show dates across the globe, with her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena planned for Friday, May 19.

Her tour will follow her “Let’s Go!” residency in Las Vegas that ended in September after about three years and a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twain also recently announced the release of her next album “Queen of Me” in February 2023.

Tickets to the show in Lincoln go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

