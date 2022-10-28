Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln

Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.(Photo credit: Louie Banks)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country-pop star Shania Twain has announced her first concert tour in four years which includes a stop in Lincoln.

The Queen Of Me Tour will include show dates across the globe, with her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena planned for Friday, May 19.

Her tour will follow her “Let’s Go!” residency in Las Vegas that ended in September after about three years and a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twain also recently announced the release of her next album “Queen of Me” in February 2023.

Tickets to the show in Lincoln go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
Nebraska Volleyball
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road

Latest News

Friday is last day to register to vote in Nebraska
Banwarth out at Ole Miss
Former Husker Kayla Banwarth out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Good News Friday 10-28-22
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning Part One
Foodie Friday 10-28-22
Food Friday: Spookcuterie Boards