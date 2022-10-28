Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 10 of the 2022 High School football season. Eddie Messel provides updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores

Dundy County Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8

Parkview Christian 61, Southwest 27

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Platteview VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Elm Creek VS Ainsworth

@ Arthur County: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Auburn VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Scotus Central Catholic VS Aurora

@ BDS : Lawrence-Nelson VS BDS

@ Bellevue West: Papillion-LaVista South VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Beatrice VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Lutheran VS Bishop Neumann

@ Bloomfield: Osceola VS Bloomfield

@ Boone Central: Minden VS Boone Central

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Crofton VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Hay Springs VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Wahoo VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Elkhorn High : Northwest VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn South: Lincoln East VS Elkhorn South

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Hi-Line VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Gordon-Rushville: Battle Creek VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Omaha North VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Lincoln Southeast VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Gross Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Valentine VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hitchcock County: Humphrey St. Francis VS Hitchcock County

@ Howells-Dodge: South Loup VS Howells-Dodge

@ Kearney: Millard South VS Kearney

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Weeping Water VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lincoln Pius X: Elkhorn North VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Millard West VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Malcolm: Archbishop Bergan VS Malcolm

@ McCook: Broken Bow VS McCook

@ Mitchell: Cedar Catholic VS Mitchell

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Heartland VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk Catholic: Yutan VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Sandy Creek VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Creighton Preparatory School VS North Platte

@ Oakland-Craig: Fillmore Central VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Lincoln Christian VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Blair VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Chase County VS Ord

@ Pawnee City: Stuart VS Pawnee City

@ Pierce: Central City VS Pierce

@ Potter-Dix: Brady VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Hampton VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Summerland VS Riverside

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Central Valley VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: Plattsmouth VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelton: Sterling VS Shelton

@ Stanton: Ravenna VS Stanton

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Wallace VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Thayer Central: Nebraska Christian VS Thayer Central

@ Waverly: Norris VS Waverly

@ Wynot: Twin Loup VS Wynot

@ York: Seward VS York

Local Sports Scores

Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+.

NSAA State Football Playoffs begin Friday | View brackets

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The NSAA State Football Playoffs kickoff on Friday, Oct. 28. View brackets here.

Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ole Miss Athletics
It's unclear as to why the two sides made to move to part ways.

LSW chases first ever state title

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eddie Messel
Southwest is chasing their first ever state title in program history. The last time the Silver Hawks made an appearance in the state championship game was back in 2005.

LSW Football chases first ever state title

Updated: 21 hours ago

Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team

Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Huskers will kick off against Illinois at 2:30 p.m. (CT) at Memorial Stadium

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season with a 3-0 setback to Wisconsin.

H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Wednesday, Oct. 26)

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Nathan Hawkins
Highschool volleyball highlights and scores from Wed., Oct. 26.

2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall.

Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois.