Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a...
Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska and murder charge out of Texas among others.(Pool coverage)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska.

The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.

The judge said Texas will need to get a Governor’s Warrant by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Roenz will remain in the Hall County Jail with the judge setting a full extradition hearing for Nov. 30.

Roenz is facing charges out of Harris County, Texas including murder, tampering with a human corpse, sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Earlier this month, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment but has since been released to the custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said primary reports indicate Michelle Roenz died from results of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.(Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
10/11 drone video taken Oct. 26 in southern Lancaster County where wildfires scorched the...
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
Nebraska Volleyball
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road

Latest News

Seasonal temperatures Friday afternoon
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Fall Day
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
Shania Twain has announced a tour that includes a stop in Lincoln in May.
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
Friday is last day to register to vote in Nebraska